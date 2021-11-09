Zacks: Brokerages Expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to Post $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. TransUnion posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRU. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.45.

Shares of TRU stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $114.46. 8,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,913. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.11 and a twelve month high of $125.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TransUnion by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,719 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in TransUnion by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,354,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,191,000 after purchasing an additional 667,911 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,346,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,207,000 after purchasing an additional 762,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TransUnion by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,414,000 after purchasing an additional 368,192 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its stake in TransUnion by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,547,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,568,000 after purchasing an additional 111,864 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

