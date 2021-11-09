Zacks: Brokerages Expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.23 Billion

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to announce $3.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.34 billion. Henry Schein posted sales of $3.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year sales of $12.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.14 billion to $12.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $12.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Henry Schein stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.64. 619,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,779. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.16. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 76,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,096,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.