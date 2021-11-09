Zacks: Brokerages Expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.23 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to announce $3.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.34 billion. Henry Schein posted sales of $3.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year sales of $12.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.14 billion to $12.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $12.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Henry Schein stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.64. 619,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,779. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.16. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 76,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,096,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

