Zacks: Brokerages Expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $239.90 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) will post sales of $239.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Groupon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $247.99 million and the lowest is $232.40 million. Groupon reported sales of $343.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $958.12 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Groupon.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.36 million. Groupon had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

GRPN traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.10. 1,203,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Groupon has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $64.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Groupon by 5.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,377 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Groupon by 7.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,902 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Groupon by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,964 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in Groupon by 3.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 76,333 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Groupon (GRPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.