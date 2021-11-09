Zacks: Brokerages Expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to Post $0.36 EPS

Analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) will announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Everi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.37. Everi posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,500%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Everi.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Everi had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 262.45%. The company had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $132,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,455,851 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everi by 18.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,802,000 after buying an additional 813,404 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Everi by 3.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,354,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,608,000 after buying an additional 157,580 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Everi by 586.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,363 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Everi by 3.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,917,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,362,000 after purchasing an additional 57,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Everi by 5.3% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,902,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,850,000 after purchasing an additional 95,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRI stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.71. 596,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,462. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.30. Everi has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everi (EVRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.