Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $369.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to post sales of $369.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SPX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $359.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $379.50 million. SPX posted sales of $456.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

SPXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

In other news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of SPX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $541,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 492,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPX by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the first quarter worth approximately $851,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SPX by 11.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPX by 11.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPXC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.70. The stock had a trading volume of 143,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.98. SPX has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

