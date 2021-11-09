Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.09). Skylight Health Group reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 600%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Skylight Health Group.

Get Skylight Health Group alerts:

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter. Skylight Health Group had a negative net margin of 63.94% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%.

SLHG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Skylight Health Group from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Skylight Health Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Skylight Health Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLHG. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the third quarter worth $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the second quarter worth $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the second quarter worth $58,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skylight Health Group stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.50. 981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,677. Skylight Health Group has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $97.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skylight Health Group (SLHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skylight Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylight Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.