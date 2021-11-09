Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Million

Analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) will announce $4.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $4.60 million. Scholar Rock posted sales of $3.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year sales of $17.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.30 million to $18.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.70 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $18.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Scholar Rock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 687.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $185,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 11.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 144.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,840. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Scholar Rock has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.68. The firm has a market cap of $975.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.12.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scholar Rock (SRRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.