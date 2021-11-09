Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OneSpan’s earnings. OneSpan reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 433.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpan will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover OneSpan.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OSPN shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneSpan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of OSPN remained flat at $$21.13 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 90,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,570. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.41. OneSpan has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.93 and a beta of 0.51.

In other OneSpan news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.06 per share, with a total value of $90,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,347,000 after purchasing an additional 38,323 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OneSpan by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in OneSpan by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,296,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,108,000 after purchasing an additional 144,852 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 16.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,916,000 after acquiring an additional 152,176 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 43.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,910,000 after acquiring an additional 234,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

