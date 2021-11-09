Zacks: Analysts Expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Will Post Earnings of $2.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will announce earnings per share of $2.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.66. Littelfuse posted earnings per share of $2.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year earnings of $12.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $12.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $13.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of LFUS traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $318.99. 47,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,525. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $213.00 and a 52-week high of $322.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.67. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 9,867 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $2,900,898.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.44, for a total value of $706,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,873 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,924 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 4.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

