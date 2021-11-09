Zacks: Analysts Expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to Post $2.13 EPS

Brokerages forecast that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will post $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.24. ePlus reported earnings of $1.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year earnings of $7.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ePlus.

PLUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti raised shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

PLUS traded down $1.86 on Monday, hitting $120.56. 40,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,083. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.50. ePlus has a fifty-two week low of $77.68 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $412,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $328,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $1,385,598 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ePlus by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ePlus during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ePlus by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,776 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ePlus by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in ePlus by 0.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

