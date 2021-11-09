Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to Post $0.23 EPS

Analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.35. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 59.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $2.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 414.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $45,000. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SUPN stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $33.49. 6,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,667. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $20.29 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.20.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.