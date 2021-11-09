Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will announce earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.98) and the highest is ($0.80). Sarepta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.40) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.27) to ($4.53). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.22) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.50) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.41.

SRPT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.17. 1,631,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,324. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.70. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $65.30 and a 52 week high of $181.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,481,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

