Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) to announce ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PolyPid’s earnings. PolyPid posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 88.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PolyPid will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($2.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($2.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PolyPid.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPD. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PolyPid in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ PYPD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,382. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.40. PolyPid has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $140.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in PolyPid in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PolyPid in the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

