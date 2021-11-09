Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.94 Million

Brokerages expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to report $140.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $151.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted sales of $159.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year sales of $642.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $630.40 million to $653.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $652.99 million, with estimates ranging from $627.77 million to $671.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

HLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

NYSE HLX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.03. 1,092,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,188. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $608.08 million, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 3.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,286,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,031,000 after buying an additional 1,059,143 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 695,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 169,180 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.