Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to Post -$0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will report earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.32). Harley-Davidson posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

HOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.69.

Shares of HOG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.86. 1,209,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,199. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.30. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $31.20 and a 12 month high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2,693.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 628,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,811,000 after purchasing an additional 606,276 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 389.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,883 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 235,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,453,000 after acquiring an additional 157,635 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth $1,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

