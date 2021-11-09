Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. reduced its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XYL. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,762,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,536,000 after buying an additional 477,047 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 4,439.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,281,000 after buying an additional 336,430 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,586,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,319,000 after buying an additional 254,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,864,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,721,000 after buying an additional 253,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.30.

Xylem stock opened at $133.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.86. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.37 and a 52 week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $659,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,595 shares of company stock worth $1,867,695 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

