Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Xperi had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

NASDAQ XPER traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.40. 30,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,781. Xperi has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xperi stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 92.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 565,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Xperi worth $12,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on XPER. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xperi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

