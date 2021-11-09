Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Xperi had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.
NASDAQ XPER traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.40. 30,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,781. Xperi has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.33.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xperi stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 92.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 565,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Xperi worth $12,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Xperi Company Profile
Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
Recommended Story: Trading on Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.