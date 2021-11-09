Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.
XNCR stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.15. 1,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,402. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 109.73 and a beta of 0.76. Xencor has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $58.35.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.11.
Xencor Company Profile
Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.
