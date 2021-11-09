Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

XNCR stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.15. 1,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,402. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 109.73 and a beta of 0.76. Xencor has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $58.35.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xencor stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Xencor were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

