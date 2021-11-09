Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $16.61 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 91.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,291 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $16,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

NYSE:CL opened at $77.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.41 and its 200 day moving average is $79.76.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.