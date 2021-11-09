Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 524,465 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 468,815 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $19,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.22.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCX. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.06.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.