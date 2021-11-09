Woodline Partners LP Acquires Shares of 121,904 Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 121,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,999,000. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.34% of Ambarella at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 10,563.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $97,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,402 shares of company stock worth $3,057,036. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ambarella from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $203.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.59 and a 200-day moving average of $120.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.72 and a beta of 1.11. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.67 and a 12 month high of $205.61.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

