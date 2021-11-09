Woodcoin Price Hits $0.10 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Woodcoin has a market cap of $843,203.85 and approximately $75,074.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded up 23.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,487.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,786.81 or 0.07092872 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.69 or 0.00359601 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $663.49 or 0.00983125 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00090530 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $275.40 or 0.00408081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $182.00 or 0.00269677 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.69 or 0.00223290 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

