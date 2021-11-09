WINkLink (WIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $581.12 Million

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. WINkLink has a total market cap of $581.12 million and approximately $137.01 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One WINkLink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WINkLink

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,569,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 766,149,999,999 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINkLink

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

