Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives $180.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.18.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WING shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company.

WING stock traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.31. 479,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,832. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 179.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $112.49 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.02.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

