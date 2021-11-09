William Bendush Sells 5,000 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $181,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.88. The stock had a trading volume of 595,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,034. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average of $34.79.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.98 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COHU. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cohu in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cohu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Cohu by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,134,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,244,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Cohu by 20.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cohu by 2.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohu by 11.2% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 39,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cohu by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.