Widercoin (WDR) Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Widercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Widercoin has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. Widercoin has a market cap of $88,623.15 and $17,351.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Widercoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00078198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00083292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.54 or 0.00097115 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,639.41 or 1.00231773 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,761.80 or 0.07056300 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00020466 BTC.

Widercoin Coin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Widercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Widercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.