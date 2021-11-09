WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WideOpenWest, Inc. is a cable operator primarily in the United States. The company provides high-speed Internet, cable TV and phone serving communities. WideOpenWest, Inc.is based in Englewood, United States. “

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

WideOpenWest stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,322. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 2.00. WideOpenWest has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $23.92.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $6.04. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WideOpenWest news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 532,459 shares in the company, valued at $10,888,786.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,900 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOW. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 51.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 68.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 76.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth about $1,706,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 25.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WideOpenWest (WOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.