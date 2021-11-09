Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.06.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Friday, October 15th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.41 per share, with a total value of C$27,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,483,636 shares in the company, valued at C$13,436,470.76. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 13,370 shares of company stock worth $77,736.

TSE WCP traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$7.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,769,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,335. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$2.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.98. The firm has a market cap of C$4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is presently 5.27%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

