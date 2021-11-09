Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.97.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGYF shares. CIBC raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$9.25 to C$109.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of SPGYF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.93. 66,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,172. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4.89. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $6.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.2183 dividend. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 3.58%.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

