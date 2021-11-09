Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading Down 9.6%

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) dropped 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.32. Approximately 39,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,084,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

UP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

