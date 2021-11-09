Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)’s stock price traded down 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.32. 39,238 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,084,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile (NYSE:UP)

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

