Wexford Capital LP Raises Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Wexford Capital LP boosted its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

APO opened at $77.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.35 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $22,496,337.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,828,874 shares of company stock worth $114,951,402. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

