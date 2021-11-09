Wexford Capital LP Invests $1.28 Million in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,407 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 317.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.05, for a total transaction of $2,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,029 shares of company stock worth $24,167,737. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RNG opened at $230.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.94 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.53 and a 12-month high of $449.00.

RNG has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RingCentral from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays began coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.10.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

