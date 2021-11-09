Wexford Capital LP Acquires Shares of 20,001 Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the second quarter worth $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 230.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Textainer Group during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.00% of the company’s stock.
NYSE TGH opened at $39.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day moving average is $32.76. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $41.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
A number of research firms have recently commented on TGH. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.
Textainer Group Profile
Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.
