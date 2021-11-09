West Branch Capital LLC Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 269.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 14,279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 10,417 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 626,907 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $192,280,000 after buying an additional 60,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 44.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,220 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $466.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $478.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.09.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.