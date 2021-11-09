West Branch Capital LLC Takes Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 371,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,245,000 after buying an additional 232,464 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,414,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,582,000 after buying an additional 47,295 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,045,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,894,000 after buying an additional 165,358 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 505.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 191,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,206,000 after buying an additional 159,883 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

CNI stock opened at $131.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.67 and a 200 day moving average of $112.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.4977 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

