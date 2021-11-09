West Branch Capital LLC Takes Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 107,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $559,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 305,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.83.

APD opened at $312.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $276.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.25.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

