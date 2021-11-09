West Branch Capital LLC Invests $65,000 in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 739 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,798,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,389,181,000 after acquiring an additional 739,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,373,834 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $824,241,000 after acquiring an additional 184,040 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,028,352 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $530,072,000 after acquiring an additional 194,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257,913 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $285,699,000 after acquiring an additional 180,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,099,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $184,650,000 after acquiring an additional 92,246 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

Shares of STX stock opened at $97.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.93. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $204,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,773.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,903 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

