Weld Capital Management LLC Purchases 423 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Weld Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 18.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,359,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,601,000 after acquiring an additional 31,671 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 4.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,286,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,228,000 after buying an additional 94,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,407,000 after buying an additional 46,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,906,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,445,000 after acquiring an additional 527,204 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SJM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

NYSE SJM opened at $125.08 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.05 and a 200-day moving average of $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 55.70%.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.