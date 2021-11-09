Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 8,027 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 195,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $870,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,092,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,634,000 after buying an additional 28,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -444.59, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.46.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently -1,666.39%.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

