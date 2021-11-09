Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 36.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 122.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.76. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

