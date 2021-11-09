Weld Capital Management LLC Invests $365,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.42.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.69%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

