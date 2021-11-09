Weld Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,609 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSGP. Truist upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $83.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.94. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.68, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.79. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

