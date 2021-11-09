Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Makes New $9.02 Million Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 38,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Amundi acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $180,482,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $132,244,000. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $131,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 40.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,363,000 after purchasing an additional 392,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 17,574.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 354,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,968,000 after purchasing an additional 352,723 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $221.78 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.20 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.19. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 80.64%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

