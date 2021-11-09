Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Invests $12.05 Million in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $12,049,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,600.00 target price (up from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,992.48.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,799.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,848.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,671.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.23 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,220.20 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total value of $23,094,139.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

