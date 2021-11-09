WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 87,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Sonos by 201.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,993,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,235,000 after buying an additional 1,331,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sonos by 46.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,138,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,798,000 after buying an additional 1,318,416 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management lifted its holdings in Sonos by 179.6% in the first quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 1,397,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,376,000 after buying an additional 897,810 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 130.6% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,455,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,280,000 after purchasing an additional 824,303 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the second quarter valued at about $22,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,171,497.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $2,070,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,920 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SONO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonos in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.63. 10,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,212. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.42. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.90. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $378.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.42 million. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. Analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

