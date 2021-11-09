Waters (NYSE:WAT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.400-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $810.26 million-$825.99 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $814.06 million.Waters also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.940-$11.040 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $352.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81. Waters has a 12 month low of $221.13 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.89.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waters will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $328.67.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total value of $1,593,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,775.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,907. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

