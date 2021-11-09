Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Lessened by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,684 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $1,436,298.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $86,736,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,102,983. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.03. The stock had a trading volume of 81,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,829,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

