Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 156,428 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 156,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 27.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 221.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 165,031 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,061,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,145,000 after purchasing an additional 227,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.42. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The Williams Companies’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

